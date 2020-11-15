Delaware COVID: Colonial School District announces it's going all-virtual

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Colonial School District in Delaware says all schools will move to virtual learning on Monday, November 16, 2020.The move comes after multiple individuals at several district buildings tested positive for COVID-19."Today we learned that multiple individuals across several buildings associated with the Colonial School District tested positive for COVID-19. These are in addition to the cases that were already announced on Friday. We are working hard to collaborate with the Division of Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact anyone who may have had close contact with these individuals," the district said in a statement.There will be no in-person instruction at any Colonial School District school buildings.The school district says it hopes to reopen school buildings on November 30.