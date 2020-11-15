Health & Fitness

Delaware COVID: Colonial School District announces it's going all-virtual

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Colonial School District in Delaware says all schools will move to virtual learning on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The move comes after multiple individuals at several district buildings tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today we learned that multiple individuals across several buildings associated with the Colonial School District tested positive for COVID-19. These are in addition to the cases that were already announced on Friday. We are working hard to collaborate with the Division of Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact anyone who may have had close contact with these individuals," the district said in a statement.

There will be no in-person instruction at any Colonial School District school buildings.

The school district says it hopes to reopen school buildings on November 30.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawarenew castlehealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. COVID cases skyrocket; businesses preparing for possible 2nd lockdown
Police investigating shooting outside Willow Grove Park Mall
AccuWeather: Gusty Evening Downpours
2 fire medics ambushed during call
NJ COVID: Highest number of cases reported since start of pandemic
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
Giants beat Eagles 27-17
Show More
With COVID cases rising, Philadelphia to put new restrictions in place
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Boy, 13, shot in Philadelphia
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters played in fall
Insanity defense planned for woman charged in kids' deaths
More TOP STORIES News