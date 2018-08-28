HEALTH & FITNESS

Delaware woman dies of rabies; first in state since 1941

Delaware woman dies of rabies; first in state since 1941.

DOVER, Del. --
Health officials say a Delaware woman has died from rabies, the first such death in the state since 1941.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release the unidentified woman lived in Kent County west of Felton.

According to the news release, the woman was admitted to a Delaware hospital in July after becoming ill. Officials say her condition quickly deteriorated and she was transferred to a Pennsylvania hospital for further treatment and testing.

The woman died last week. Test results did not confirm the presence of rabies until recently, and the source of the disease hasn't been determined.

In 1941, a Newport boy died after being bitten by a stray dog.

Health and agriculture officials are asking residents to increase efforts to prevent exposure to rabies.

Related Topics:
healthdelaware newsrabiesFelton
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
