Delaware's stay-at-home order in effect, schools closed until May 15

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday."Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Delaware Governor John Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."Carney said all non-essential businesses must close as the coronavirus continues to spread.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated."If you don't need food or other essential items, stay home," said Gov. John Carney.The governor said the most important thing with the order is to keep people healthy."We're acting with urgency to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm our hospital system," said Carney.These restrictions now align better with surrounding states, according to Carney."Neighboring states have taken similar action and we don't want Delaware to become a destination for residents of other states seeking a more permissive environment," said Carney.Take-out and delivery continue to be the only options available at all restaurants.Residents are still be able to go to the grocery store, the doctor, or for a walk or run outside.Beaches are still closed, but people are only allowed to continue to use them for exercise and walking their dog.State officials said the key to all of this is keeping your distance from others."Delawareans cannot go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Essential businesses that remain open must provide easy access to hand washing stations or sanitizer, enforce social distancing, and provide flexible sick leave policies for their employees. That will reduce our risk and help keep all Delawareans healthy. We'll get through this, but we all need to pitch in and take this threat seriously," said Carney.On Monday, Carney added schools will also be closed until at least May 15."On March 13, after significant discussion with superintendents and charter school leaders, I ordered public schools to close through this Friday, March 27," said Governor Carney. "This two-week period was intended to help school leaders and educators plan for what came next."Governor Carney also announced the following:The State of Delaware intends to formally recommend that no school district or charter school extend its school calendar beyond the end of June. Dr. Susan Bunting, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education, will formally make that recommendation to the State Board of Education, upon submission by each district and charter.The State of Delaware has submitted a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education requesting Delaware be exempt from state testing this year to focus our efforts on student instruction.On Monday, officials confirmed 31 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 87. Of these cases, 44 are male and 43 are female. The individuals range in age from 1 to 90."We know this is a startling increase for Delawareans to see," said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. " It is an indication of spread that we expected to see, but it is also reflective of the state's increased testing capacity which is leading to more results - both positive and negative. It also shows us why we need Delawareans to stay home and stay safe."Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.