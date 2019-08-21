Health & Fitness

Doctors asking border detention centers to vaccinate detainees against flu

As flu season approaches, some doctors groups are sounding the alarm on practices at border detention centers. They say the facilities are at a greater risk for an outbreak and serious complications.

It's not under the protocol to vaccinate adults and kids at detention centers, but some doctors groups are asking lawmakers to look at the risk and make changes.

At least three children died due to flu-related complications last year at detention centers.

Doctors from Harvard, Johns Hopkins and other medical centers warn the risk for serious problems from the flu is substantially higher at the facilities than in the general public.

They're calling for more precautions to be taken to this year. That includes testing anyone with symptoms and isolating anyone who is sick.

Also, vaccinating all detainees upon arrival to protect the youngest and most vulnerable people.
