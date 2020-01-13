Doctors warn of rise in RSV cases across the country

Pediatricians around the country are sounding the alarm about a rise in cases of RSV - a potentially dangerous infection.
RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It often looks like a cold, but can threaten breathing for infants.
In the Midwest and South, emergency department admissions have doubled.
Doctors are also seeing it in conjunction with the b-type influenza.
A 4-year-old Iowa girl who lost her vision after the flu shows how serious the b-type can be.
