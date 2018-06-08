HEALTH & FITNESS

Family riding for a cure to honor beloved mom

Family bikes in memory of beloved mom - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This Sunday, more than 3,500 people are participating in the American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon.

We are introducing you to one team who's riding in memory of a loved one. They're known as "Sue's Crew."

Sue Eggert was the shining light of her family.

"She lit up the room as soon as she walked in," said her son, Nick Eggert. "She was an entertainer at heart - huge parties."

"Christmas was her holiday, I would absolutely say that," added her other son, Steve, Jr.

In 2015, while Sue was undergoing treatment for advanced lung cancer, Nick and Steve signed up for their first Bike-a-Thon on a whim to lift her spirits.

"And then we started telling our friends and family, and it went from there. It grew. We did not expect to have the reach it did," said Nick.

In no time, Sue's Crew had 15 to 20 riders - and has every year since.

Sadly, Sue died before the first Bike-A-Thon, but the Eggerts raised $10,000 dollars that year and started a family tradition.

Sister, Jordyn, designed the logo on their cycling jerseys and the T-shirts which the family sells year-round.

The proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and local cancer centers, honoring their mother's belief in giving back.

"She was always open to trying new cancer treatments, you know, not necessarily because it was going to help her, but if it could benefit someone else down the line, for her, it was worth a shot," said Nick.

Here at 6abc, we also have a team. We'll be riding in memory of our friend Gary Papa who lost his battle with cancer almost 9 years ago.

There is still time to sign up and join us.

