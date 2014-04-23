Health & Fitness

FDA investigating reports of seizures after vaping

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By CNN
The Food and Drug Administration says it's investigating reports of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes.

The FDA issued a public notice Wednesday saying it's identified 35 such cases of seizures after vaping between 2010 and early this year.

Most of the seizures involved young people.

The agency notes there is no clear pattern to the seizures.

The FDA urges anyone who had a seizure after vaping to report any issues through its safety reporting portal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthe cigarettesvaping
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Philly police inspector's son
6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ
Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck
Bullet strikes gas station worker's clothing during robbery
Southwest Airlines flight attendant serenades the mother of slain state trooper
Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
Show More
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Philadelphia considering fee for driving in parts of city
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Police: U.S. tourist kidnapped in Queen Elizabeth National Park
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News