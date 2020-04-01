Gov. Wolf extends stay at home order to all of Pennsylvania; COVID-19 cases top 5,800

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All Pennsylvania residents must stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday as he dramatically expanded the footprint of the quarantine to include the entire state.The Associated Press reports the Democratic governor added 34 counties to his existing stay-at-home order, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties are now asked to stay put unless they have a legitimate reason to go out.Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties were already under that stay at home order.With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state - nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday - Wolf called a statewide quarantine "the most prudent option.""We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together," Wolf said in a statement.The expanded order will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and last through at least April 30.Residents may leave their homes for a number of reasons that include working at a business that's still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise. Police will continue to focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement, according to the governor's office.Separately, schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 5,805.The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74.There have been 6 deaths in Bucks County, 1 in Chester County, 7 in Delaware County, 3 in Lancaster County, 5 in Lehigh County, 8 in Montgomery County, 5 in Northampton County, and 10 in Philadelphia.There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;- 1% are aged 13-18;- Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;- 40% are aged 25-49;- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and- 19% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date___Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls as the agency tries to limit troopers' contact with the public and slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced.Calls for lost and found, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper are among the types of calls that will now be resolved with "limited or no-scene response," state police said in a news release. The new policy took effect Wednesday and will be in place until further notice.State police said troopers will continue to respond to emergencies.State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said the new policy only applies to a "limited number of call types" and that police will continue responding to critical calls.State police barracks remain open to the public, though the agency has asked that residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms to stay away and call instead. Others should be mindful of social distancing guidelines, the agency said.___The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 960 additional people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number to over 5,800. There were 11 new deaths for a statewide toll of 74.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___The Allegheny County jail said it released more than 600 inmates in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.From March 16 through Tuesday afternoon, the jail released 622 inmates, part of a collaboration with judges, prosecutors and others in the court system to thin the population, according to Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs. The effort has resulted in a 25% decline in the jail's inmate count, to more than 1,800.The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania cited Allegheny County as a model in asking the state Supreme Court to order the release of some inmates from county jails statewide.The ACLU said in a petition this week that tight inmate quarters, a lack of sanitation, and a limited ability to treat and quarantine people suspected of having COVID-19 presents an "extraordinary public health risk" to inmates, staff and surrounding communities.In response, the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association said prosecutors and local courts are already "taking measured, individualized approaches" to COVID-19 and jail populations.