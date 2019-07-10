Hahnemann University Hospital's maternity ward to shut down Friday, letter states

Dozens of people gathered in solidarity Tuesday night to fight the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City.
Hospital administrators announced all non-emergency surgeries and procedures, including the maternity ward, will shut down Friday.
"If you are due to give birth in July and August, we will contact you by phone to help arrange for your admission to another Philadelphia hospital. Currently, Drexel Obstetrics and Gynecology is working closely with Thomas Jefferson, Center City. However, you may deliver your baby in any hospital you choose, and we will coordinate your care with any hospital you designate," said Drexel University College of Medicine's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in a letter to patients.
Hahnemann already nixed its trauma unit.
Hahnemann is set to close in September over financial issues.
