Health, anti-tobacco groups blast Trump's e-cigarette ban reversal

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- President Trump is getting an ear full on his apparent reversal of plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes.
A host of health and anti-tobacco groups, are appealing for the president to follow through on the ban, including the American Heart Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Cancer Society and its Cancer Action Network, the American Lung Association, the Truth Initiative, and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
In an op-ed article the the medical newsletter Stat News, they say allowing the e-cigarette industry to continue targeting teens would be an "historic mistake."
They note that with more than one our of four high schoolers using e-cigarettes, and 97% using flavored products, there is an urgent need for action.
Six weeks ago, the President, with First Lady Melania Trump and HHS Secretary Alex Azar at his side, announced plans for the ban.
A few days earlier, the First Lady issued messages calling for a ban.
According to published reports, the President changed his mind on the flavor ban after advisors said it could result in job losses, which could translate into lost votes.
Vaping advocates have formed several coalitions, vowing to work against his re-election.
