Hundreds of runners prepare for SPIN's Boo and Brew 5K Sunday

Nearly 500 people are signed up for the special Boo and Brew 5K this Sunday.It raises money for kids and adults with autism and intellectual disabilities.The event is hosted by SPIN - Special People in the Northeast - and they say it is so much more than just a race. It's about inclusion in the community and also for some runners, it's a big sense of accomplishment.Justin Mays is leading the training session, getting ready for SPIN's annual Boo and Brew 5K. He and his roommate Anthony Duncan were inspired to start running by Edward or "Gee" Culmer. He's a former professional boxer and now a direct support professional or DSP.That means he works with Justin and Anthony teaching life skills like cooking, reading and hygiene."He is a good role model," said Justin.Justin says Gee got them motivated to start running several years ago."The first year I walked, then I ran, then I ran again and then I crossed the finish line," he said.This year, all three will be running together - at least as long as they can keep up with Anthony.Gee says both Anthony and Justin have gotten faster, and healthier. Justin has lost 35 pounds and Anthony has lost 20.Running has also given them a boost of confidence."I see them going at life not so apprehensive but a little gung ho about doing things and I think thats good for both of them," said Gee.Frank Brown, of SPIN, says that's the goal."To achieve a life of possibilities so that everybody can be their best self," he said.Justin and Anthony say they are ready and looking forward to crossing the finish line on Sunday.The race is open to everyone in the community. It's at Neshaminy State Park at 11am on Sunday. There is a fun run, a 5K and a party after the race.To register for the Boo and Brew 5k, visit:------