Jeff Sessions announces largest healthcare fraud takedown in US history

Jeff Sessions announces largest healthcare fraud takedown in US history

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
It's the largest health-care fraud takedown in U-S history. The government says hundreds of medical professionals across the country have been charged - and many cases are linked to the opioid crisis.

The takedown involves more than 600 defendants - from doctors and pharmacists, down to billing clerks.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says they're accused of more than $2 billion dollars in fraud.

They include 76 doctors, 23 pharmacists, 19 nurses, and other medical workers. And the Justice Department says that while most medical professionals are honorable, this group took advantage of the opioid crisis for their own benefit.

"It is deadliest drug epidemic in the history of this country. We have never seen anything like it. Some of our most trusted medical officials - professionals look at their patients, vulnerable people suffering from addiction, and they see dollar signs," said Sessions.

Sessions alleges 16 of the doctors illegally prescribed more than 2.3 million pills and one doctor is accused of defrauding Medicare of $112 million dollars.

