HEALTH & FITNESS

Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Greg Manteufel became infected with bacteria from his dog's saliva. (WTVD)

Greg Manteufel of Wisconsin lost both his legs after being licked by a dog. Doctors said they believe he got a bacterial infection afterward that spread through his body.

Dawn Manteufel said her husband was perfectly healthy just a month ago and especially loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

But then he became ill. And what they initially thought was the flu landed him in the emergency room.

"It hit him with a vengeance," Dawn said. "Bruising all over him. Looked like someone beat him up with a baseball bat."

She said life as they knew it changed forever.

Blood tests revealed an infection caused by the bacteria -- capnocytophaga.

"It took a week, and they were taking his legs," Dawn said.

The infection very likely entered Greg's system by something so common: getting licked by a dog, probably his own.

"This type of bacteria comes from the saliva of dogs," said Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price of Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin. "This infection in his blood triggered a very severe response in his body."

That response caused Greg's blood pressure to drop and the circulation in his limbs to decrease rapidly.

"Sometimes it decreases so much that the arms and legs just die," Munoz-Price said.



Dawn is still trying to process all that has happened.

"We can't wrap our heads around it that all of the sudden, he's 48 years old and been around dogs all of his life and this happens," she said.

Still, the couple is looking at what wasn't taken away.

"He kept just saying, 'Take what you need, but keep me alive.' And they did," Dawn said. "Surprisingly enough, they did do it."

Doctors said Greg's case is simply a fluke.

"More than 99 percent of the people that have dogs will never have this issue," Munoz-Price said. "It's just chance."

CNN contributed to this report.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdogamputeebizarrefreak accidentu.s. & worldtrendingpetsdogsinfectionWisconsin
HEALTH & FITNESS
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Study: Young women not getting enough exercise
After 227lb weight loss, 23-year-old tries to inspire others
Study: Subway handrails not as dirty as believed
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother of Rittenhouse stabbing victim speaks, suspect's family holds vigil
Man pleads guilty in crash into Delaware River that killed girlfriend
Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Show More
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card
Camden girl shatters track record at nationals
More News