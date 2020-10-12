Mental Health Mondays

Chronic stress puts your health at risk, here is how to manage it during the pandemic

It's vital to your health to practice healthy ways to reduce stress.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven months into the pandemic and many are still feeling a lot of extra stress.

Whether it's worrying about a loved one, financial loss, being overwhelmed with working at home or helping kids learn remotely -- there are a number of factors contributing to the added anxiety.

Some stress, often referred to as short-term stress, is OK. But the pandemic has created long-term stress, or chronic stress, which can lead to dangerous, more serious issues down the road.

It can put you at a greater risk for a number of health problems, including heart attack or stroke, weight gain, anxiety, depression and addiction.

Signs of trouble can be sleeping difficulties, over- or under-eating, teeth grinding and even hair loss.

It's vital to practice healthy ways to reduce stress. Try doing calming activities like yoga, stretching or meditation. Another option is to go on regular walks. And if things persist, speak to a therapist.

Check out more from CIGNA's Mental Health Monday's series here:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcheckhealthmental health mondaysstressmental health
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS
Helping kids cope through the pandemic | Mental Health Mondays
3 things to do if you're feeling lonely | Mental Health Mondays
Here is a simple 'PLAN' for instantly eliminating stress
Tips for maintaining your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Hatred is taught': Pa's second lady victim of racist attack
Pa. will disqualify 'naked ballots.' Here's what to know
AccuWeather: Rainy, Breezy and Cool Today
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
Protesters drive through Montco with Black Lives Matter message
Family devastated by tornado receives surprise from police
Man rescued from trash chute in Spring Garden
Show More
Decision on possible return of fans to Eagles games expected Tuesday
Princeton names dorm for Black alum Hobson
Rookie WR Claypool scores 4 TDs, Steelers top Eagles 38-29
Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
More TOP STORIES News