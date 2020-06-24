Many indoor activities in New Jersey can reopen next week, but not all

However, some will still remain closed.
Starting July 2, facilities including museums, aquariums, bowling alleys, batting cages, boardwalk arcades and shooting ranges will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.
However, facilities such as movie theaters, concert venues, performing centers and nightclubs will remain closed.
Gyms and fitness centers will also remain closed, though individualized training sessions by appointment will be allowed.
RELATED: Travelers to New Jersey from states with high COVID-19 rates are told to isolate
Murphy said the state is requiring all businesses that are reopening to implement heightened sanitation standards, social distancing measures and face-covering requirements.
"Wearing a mask at indoor activities is required," Murphy said. "This is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement."
Masks must cover the nose and mouth, "except if you're sitting down at a table to eat or drink, for religious purposes, or your personal health requires it," Murphy said.
Murphy also announced that NJ Transit rail and light rail service will return to a full weekday schedule on Monday, July 6.
More details are at njtransit.com/recovery.
Also Wednesday, Murphy joined the governors of New York and Connecticut to anoounce their states will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, beginning Thursday.