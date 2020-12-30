covid-19 pandemic

New COVID-19 variant found in Southern California, Newsom says

By ABC7com.staff
The new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first observed in the United Kingdom has now made its way to Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The variant is described as far more contagious than earlier variants of the coronavirus, but not necessarily more deadly or likely to make an infected person more sick. It has also been confirmed in Colorado.

San Diego County officials say the variant was detected in a 30-year-old man. They believe there are likely to be other cases in their area because the man did not have a history of recent travel.

In Los Angeles County, public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said county labs did genome testing on 26 samples, but did not find the variant in the county. But she said, given the small sample size and the highly-transmissible nature of the variant, she would not be surprised if it is circulating already in Los Angeles.

Newsom said he learned the new variant was in California Wednesday morning.

He made the disclosure during a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
EMBED More News Videos

The new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first observed in the United Kingdom has now made its way to Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.



Fauci said he wasn't surprised and said it is likely to make its way to other states as well.

"I don't think that Californians should feel this is something odd," Fauci said. "This is something that's expected."

Fauci says current vaccines appear to be equally effective at providing protection against the new variant. He added that people who get infected once by it do not appear to get reinfected, meaning the body's natural immunity is equally effective against the new variant as the older variants.

RELATED: Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Paul Offit, from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on the growing concerns over the contagious new strain of coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Indoor sports in N.J. to resume in 2021; raises new concerns
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
NC teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 in lottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to let some COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday
Indoor sports in N.J. to resume in 2021; raises new concerns
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Anti-violence leader frustrated as Philly nears 500 homicides on the year
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen at Nockamixon State Park
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Announcer Keith Jones retires from Parx Racing after 34-years
Show More
Beloved pediatrician gets emotional send-off ahead of retirement
Frontline COVID nurse helps homeless in her community
USPS still battling perfect storm of mail volume
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Phoenixville man shot dead inside home identified
More TOP STORIES News