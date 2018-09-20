HEALTH & FITNESS

Not sure of your health status? Walmart offers help this Saturday

Total cholesterol checks added to blood pressure, diabetes screenings - and free fruit
Going into the flu & cold season, the nation's biggest retailer is offering to help people check some vital health signs for free.

The chain is holding a major Wellness Event at 4600 stores nationwide on Saturday.

The company began Wellness Events in 2014, offering screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other health issues.

Since then, it's provided more than 2 and a half million screenings, helping customers discover undetected issues, get flu shots, low-cost immunizations, and free vision screenings in stores with vision centers.

This time, Walmart is adding total cholesterol to the screenings offered.

It's also offering hundreds of thousands of free apples and mandarin oranges, to encourage customers to eat healthier.

And it's offering details on its ZP Challenge app, which encourages people to make healthy changes, in return for the chance to win cash rewards.

ZP Challenge began with Walmart workers, but is now open to the general public.

You can also find out what your body's true age is.

The Wellness Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
