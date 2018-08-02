HEALTH & FITNESS

Now is the time to schedule back-to-school vaccines and appointments

EMBED </>More Videos

Now is the time to schedule back-to-school vaccines: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on August 2, 2018.

By
Don't worry, we still have several more weeks of summer, but many kids are heading back to school at the end of August.

For parents, now is the time to schedule back-to-school medical appointments and make sure kids are up-to-date on all their vaccines.

School-aged kids typically need shots between four and six, then again around age eleven and then between 16 and 18.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for pre-teens as well as a T-Dap booster to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis - or whooping cough.

Students heading off to college should also check in with a healthcare provider.

"There are some vaccines we encourage for college students as well, specifically the meningitis vaccine. Meningitis can spread very easily when people live in close quarters and college dormitories are one of them," said Dr. Kim Guiliano from the Cleveland Clinic.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckback to schooldoctorsvaccines
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hurricane Maria deaths rise above 1,100 in Puerto Rico
Head balls in soccer cause more damage to women, study says
Health officials warn of new tick species found in Pa.
Using playground ball to work abs - Today's Fitness Tip
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Black doll hanging from noose found in Queen Village
Prosecutors weigh charges in deadly dog attack
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
Police release video in deadly rec center shooting
Suspicious fire under investigation in Solebury Township
Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home
Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County
Show More
All clear after active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base
Man sentenced in deadly Center City hit-and-run
Entire police force resigns in small Massachusetts town
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
2nd arrest in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
More News