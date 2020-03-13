Coronavirus

Number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania rises to 33; increases in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the number of positive tests grew from 22 on Thursday to 33 on Friday, the Department of Health said.

The latest county totals are:

Bucks (2)
Delaware (5)
Monroe (3, including a pediatric case)
Montgomery (17)
Northampton (1)
Philadelphia (3)
Pike (1)
Wayne (1)

As of Friday morning, 17 of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County, with another five in Delaware County and three in Philadelphia.

Officials also announced a pediatric case in Monroe County.

Montgomery County was the only one where all schools were closed. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday had ordered schools and other facilities closed in the suburban Philadelphia county of more than 800,000 people that have been hit hard by the outbreak, as he discouraged large gatherings of people statewide and canceled prison visits.

Pennsylvania is shutting down schools and entertainment venues in Montgomery Co. for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.


However, Wolf administration officials, in an online address to hundreds of school district officials Friday, said they are otherwise leaving the decision to close schools to districts and would try to speedily approve requests for flexibility to meet the requirement that schools be open for instruction 180 days each school year.

Some public schools in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, York, Berks and Delaware counties were also shuttered for the day or longer, along with Allentown and Philadelphia. In the latter city, 63 schools were closed as a result of Wolf's order for Montgomery County because more than 2,000 of its 18,000 employees live in that county.

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

Residents in Montgomery County flocked to the stores as health officials work to contain the coronavirus.

