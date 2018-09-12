Obese adult percentage growing in several states

Despite all the efforts, America's obesity problem among adults is getting worse.The 15th annual "State of Obesity" report is casting a sobering picture. The number of states where more than 35 percent of adults are obese went from 5 to 7 and no state had any significant improvement from last year.22 states have adult obesity rates between 30 and 35 percent, including Pennsylvania and Delaware.In New Jersey, 27 percent of adults are obese.And the problem isn't just in big cities, obesity rates are higher in rural areas.Not only does excess weight raise health costs and shorten lives, it's a national security problem. 1 in 3 young adults is too heavy for military service.But there was one bright spot - obesity among kids in the Women, Infants, and Children - or WIC- program is going down.------