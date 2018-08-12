Obesity and diabetes may lead to psychiatric disorders

A new study has tied severe obesity and diabetes to a higher risk of disorders on the autism spectrum.Researchers in Sweden looked at data on nearly 650,000 births between 2004 and 2014.They then followed the children up to the age of 11.They found that those mothers who were severely obese were 67-percent more likely to have children with mood and stress disorders.Those with pre-diabetes were more than six times as likely to have children with ADHD or autism.------