Officials: Fourth case of the measles confirmed in New Jersey

Officials: Fourth case of the measles confirmed in New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. --
New Jersey health officials have confirmed another case of measles.

The latest case announced Friday is the fourth overall. Officials say these people developed symptoms after being exposed to another person who acquired measles while traveling internationally.

Officials say the infected people may have exposed others to the disease while they were at sites in Lakewood between Oct. 25-31. The state health department considers this an outbreak of measles in the community.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed to the disease should call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department so special arrangements can be made for an evaluation. This will also protect other people and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

