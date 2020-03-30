Pennsylvania schools and businesses closed indefinitely; stay home order for 26 counties extended until April 30

This, as the total number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania topped 4,000.
Wolf extended the stay at home order to several additional counties, mostly in central Pennsylvania. The order was already in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.
The stay at home order has been extended until April 30, Wolf said, which is "in line with what is being done on the national level."
Wolf said there is no date for when schools and businesses could reopen.
"Right now it isn't safe," he said.
As of 12 p.m. Monday:
Total cases: 4,087
Deaths: 49
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
A look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
STATE LAYOFFS
The Pennsylvania Office of Administration said Sunday that about 2,500 state workers were out of a job as of Friday because of the coronavirus.
Agency spokesman Dan Egan said Sunday the job cuts were in response to a decline in state revenues in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Egan said the workers were either laid off or put into a leave-without-pay status. He described them as generally being temporary or seasonal employees, part-timers and interns. Most will qualify for unemployment benefits.
He gave as examples temporary clerical staff and people who work at the Transportation or Revenue departments on a seasonal basis.
"In many cases, these employees were already not working and not being paid, either due to offices being closed or slowing down of seasonal operations," Egan said in an email.
The layoffs were first reported Sunday by Spotlight PA.
FIRST CASE IN STATE PRISONS
The first state prison inmate in Pennsylvania to test positive for COVID-19 is a prisoner at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix , the Corrections Department announced Sunday.
The inmate is being isolated from others in the prison's infirmary and their housing unit is under quarantine. The inmate has underlying health conditions.
Officials have traced the infected inmate's interactions with others and increased cleaning of the prison is continuing, the agency announced.
FEDERAL DECLARATION SOUGHT
Pennsylvania's governor says the state's COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration.
Gov. Tom Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.
Wolf, a Democrat, signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania on March 6 and it remains in effect.