Philadelphia eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced Friday that several restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eased as infection rates continue to fall and vaccination rates climb.

Among the announcements: some fans will be allowed to attend sporting events.

However, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the relaxed restrictions are dependent on consistent, universal mask use.

The following goes into effect on Monday, March 1:

SPORTING EVENTS

-Gatherings will be allowed up to state limits
-2,500 total people for outdoor events, 500 total people for indoor events

This is good news for Phillies fans, considering Citizens Bank Park is an outdoor venue. The Phillies home opener is on April 1.

However, fans won't be allowed inside the Wells Fargo Center for Sixers and Flyers games just yet.

The total number of people allowed includes now just fans, but staffers as well. The WFC said it requires more than 500 employees on-site for a game.

RESTAURANTS

-Up to 6 people allowed per table outdoors and they are not required to be from same household
-Current indoor capacity limits and requirements still apply

RETAIL STORES

-Increase to 20 people per 1000 square feet

SENIOR CENTERS

-Allowed to open, but everyone will have to wear K-N95 masks or double-mask
-No more than 25 people in any one room or group

THEATERS

-Allowed to serve food in movie theaters
-Groups no larger than 4

CATERED EVENTS

-Indoor catered events still prohibited
-Outdoor events limit increased to 100 people

RELIGIOUS SERVICES

-Increase to 20% capacity

