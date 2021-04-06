Health & Fitness

Philadelphia to make all residents 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia to make all residents 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials announced Tuesday that all residents aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said all groups within Phase 1c will become fully eligible to be vaccinated on Monday, April 12.

Phase 1c began April 5, but is currently open to four groups, including sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers and postal and package delivery workers.

The additional groups will be added on April 12:

- People receiving home and community-based services as defined by the PA Dept of Human Services
- Landscaping workers
- Government workers
- Elections workers

- Social services workers
- Unpaid caregivers of medically vulnerable people
- Higher education staff
- Finance: public facing, non-remote positions in the finance industry
- Transportation workers such as airport and train workers and taxi or rideshare drivers
- Construction workers

- IT & telecommunications workers
- Members of the press
- Legal industry
- Public health workers

Individuals in groups that were categorized in Phases 1a and 1b also remain eligible to receive vaccinations.

Philadelphia's announcement put the city in line with the state as Gov. Tom Wolf previously announced all adults in the state would be eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthphiladelphia newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing pregnant woman found dead, police say
Crews respond to fire, explosion at home in Wissinoming
NJ AG's Office identifies man shot, killed by police in Atlantic County
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Biden moves COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19 | LIVE
Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Old City
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Show More
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base: Authorities
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
WATCH: 'One Shining Moment' recaps Baylor's run to championship
More TOP STORIES News