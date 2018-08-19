Poll finds most people get botox in order to look better at work

A new poll finds that most people who get botox injections do it in order to look better at work.
That's the finding from researchers at Northwestern University.
The survey found people believe botox gives them a competitive edge.
Only a minority of respondents wanted it for themselves.
Demand for minimally-invasive cosmetic surgery is skyrocketing in the U.S. with a staggering 15.4-million procedures performed in 2016.
