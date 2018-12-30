Researchers suggest supermarket strategy for avoiding sweets

If you have a sweet tooth or get cravings, researchers say there's a strategy you can use at the supermarket that keeps you from adding the wrong things to your cart.They tracked 30,000 shoppers at nine different grocery stores.Families brought home less candy, chocolate and chips when shopping at the supermarkets that had policies to only put healthier options in the checkout aisle.That shows how much impulse buys matter and how out-of-sight, out-of-mind can work in your favor.If your favorite supermarket still has unhealthy temptations in the checkout aisle, then consider the self-checkout line.------