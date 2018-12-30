HEALTHCHECK

Researchers suggest supermarket strategy for avoiding sweets

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers suggest supermarket strategy for avoiding sweets. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 30, 2018.

If you have a sweet tooth or get cravings, researchers say there's a strategy you can use at the supermarket that keeps you from adding the wrong things to your cart.

They tracked 30,000 shoppers at nine different grocery stores.

Families brought home less candy, chocolate and chips when shopping at the supermarkets that had policies to only put healthier options in the checkout aisle.

That shows how much impulse buys matter and how out-of-sight, out-of-mind can work in your favor.

If your favorite supermarket still has unhealthy temptations in the checkout aisle, then consider the self-checkout line.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksupermarket
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
FDA signs off on new six-in-one vaccine for children
Experts say cold medicine may not be best solution for kids
Study: Skipping breakfast could increase your risk of diabetes
Christmas Miracle: Boy, 3, gets the gift of life on his birthday
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA signs off on new six-in-one vaccine for children
Experts say cold medicine may not be best solution for kids
Safety hazards to be aware of when taking down your holiday decorations
Study: Skipping breakfast could increase your risk of diabetes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly Pit Bull attack
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot in leg in North Philadelphia
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Show More
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool
Boy, 4, dies in farm accident in Berks County
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
More News