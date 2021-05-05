Residents, experts think 70% vaccination rate in Pennsylvania is doable

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With COVID-19 restrictions set to lift later this month in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, officials in the three states are emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated.
"I got mine done," said Mike Fries from Upper Darby.
President Biden has set a goal to have 70% of adults in the United States with at least one shot by July 4.
"I certainly think it's attainable," said Paul Lott of Wilmington.
"I think it can definitely happen, for sure," said Mari of Claymont, who declined to provide her last name.
Governor Tom Wolf says he will end Pennsylvania's mask order when 70% of adults in the Commonwealth are fully vaccinated.
"When you're trying to incentivize the whole state or community to start to relax on some of the restrictions, it's nice to have a specific goal," said Dr. Marci Drees of ChristianaCare.
Drees is the chief infection prevention officer at ChristianaCare and serves as a liaison to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
She thinks the president's goal is doable.
"We're already at 56%, so another 14% certainly seems achievable in the next two months, while still being a pretty high bar," Drees said.
"The hard work begins where we have to take vaccine to people where they are, because they're not necessarily against getting vaccinated, but they're not going to go out of their way."
Drees said that the more contagious a virus is, the more people you have to have vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
"We still don't really know what the true herd immunity needs to be, and it will change if we have more contagious variants that emerge," Drees said.
Drees said that COVID will be with us for a long time, and communities with low vaccination rates will remain at risk.
"Those communities that have the highest vaccination rates are going to see less COVID cases, they're not going to see the outbreaks," Drees said.
