Health & Fitness

Robotic exoskeleton helps woman with MS walk

A trial is underway to see if a robotic exoskeleton can retrain the brains of multiple sclerosis patients to help them walk better.

It's a preliminary study with just 5 patients, but could set the stage for a larger test.

The exoskeleton is programmed to each person, with braces supporting the lower body. Sensors trigger motors to lift the legs.

"It's an interactive machine, so not only does it generate power, it has little motors to generate power at the joints, but it also senses what's happening," said Francois Bethoux from Cleveland Clinic.

"With MS, the circuitry kind of gets short circuited and then it has to find alternative passages to get your leg moving or walking and that, it builds, it helps build that memory," said patient, Kathy Miska.

Miska says even with only three hours a week on the bionic walker, her posture and walking form have improved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckrobotsmultiple sclerosis
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter in Philly: Police
Philly averaging roughly 1 murder a day to start 2020
Man wanted for allegedly raping girl, 13, in Chester Co.
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
Crash between car, pickup leaves woman critically injured
'Artful Flasher' has West Mount Airy residents on edge
First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Blvd.
Show More
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
New Jersey Senate passes plastic bag ban
AccuWeather: Cooler Than The Weekend, But Still Mild For January
Astros' GM, manager fired over sign stealing during championship season
Several rowhomes damaged in West Philadelphia fire
More TOP STORIES News