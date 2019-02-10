HEALTHCHECK

Scientists at MIT testing insulin pill

Scientists at MIT testing insulin pill. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

There may be relief on the horizon for diabetics who rely on insulin injections to control their blood sugar.

A pea-sized pill that delivers the insulin shot.

Scientists at MIT say they have created the swallowable gadget that can inject medication from inside the stomach.

Many people prefer to take a pill over an injection, but medications such as insulin can't survive the harsh trip through the digestive system.

The new invention has only been tested in animals so far.

-----
