Scientists at MIT testing insulin pill

There may be relief on the horizon for diabetics who rely on insulin injections to control their blood sugar.
A pea-sized pill that delivers the insulin shot.
Scientists at MIT say they have created the swallowable gadget that can inject medication from inside the stomach.
Many people prefer to take a pill over an injection, but medications such as insulin can't survive the harsh trip through the digestive system.
The new invention has only been tested in animals so far.
