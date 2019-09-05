Scientists identify genes that cause left-handedness

For the first time, scientists have identified the genes linked to being left-handed.And those genetic differences result in different brain structures for lefties versus right-handed people.In lefties, communications between the left and right sides of the brain are more coordinated, suggesting that lefties have better verbal skills than those who are right-handed.Those brain differences may also help explain why lefties are slightly more prone to schizophrenia, but less prone to Parkinson's disease.Researchers, funded by the UK's Medical Research Council and Wellcome, a UK medical research charity, studied the DNA of 400,000 people, including 38,332 left-handers.They isolated four genetic regions associated with left-handedness; three of those regions were linked to proteins that influence brain structure and development.About 10% of the earth's population is left-handed.The study was done at the University of Oxford, and reported in the journal Brain.Study leaders suggested future research into differences between lefties and right-handed people on performing verbal tasks