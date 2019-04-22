Health & Fitness

Spring cleaning and decluttering is good for your home and brain

Many of us are busy these days with spring cleaning and de-cluttering - chores we didn't do during the dark days of winter.

Psychologists say it's not only good for the house, it's good for our mood.

Several recent studies have found that having a lot of clutter - whether it's in the closet or even on your computer - causes stress and anxiety, so our brain really appreciates a good cleaning out.

"I think there's a tension reduction that comes with that, when we have clear space. When there are fewer things to be taken care of. And it also endorses our effectiveness as human beings," says Scott Bea, Psy. D., of the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bea says to avoid being overwhelmed and ditching the clean-up, break it up into smaller projects.

And remind yourself it doesn't have to be done all at one time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckspringmental health
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News