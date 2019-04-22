Spring cleaning and decluttering is good for your home and brain

Many of us are busy these days with spring cleaning and de-cluttering - chores we didn't do during the dark days of winter.Psychologists say it's not only good for the house, it's good for our mood.Several recent studies have found that having a lot of clutter - whether it's in the closet or even on your computer - causes stress and anxiety, so our brain really appreciates a good cleaning out."I think there's a tension reduction that comes with that, when we have clear space. When there are fewer things to be taken care of. And it also endorses our effectiveness as human beings," says Scott Bea, Psy. D., of the Cleveland Clinic.Dr. Bea says to avoid being overwhelmed and ditching the clean-up, break it up into smaller projects.And remind yourself it doesn't have to be done all at one time.