Health & Fitness

Squat jumps - Today's Tip

Shoshana demonstrates how you can get your heart rate up while toning your glutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot after argument about a cellphone
Vigil held for brothers killed in crash; driver charged with murder
Philly mayor apologizes after being pictured dining indoors in Md.
Students, parents rally for fall sports on eve of crucial vote
N.J. gyms and health clubs reopen
AccuWeather: Clouds and Spotty Showers Today, T'Storm Tomorrow
Police: Black man killed by Los Angeles sheriff's deputy
Show More
Suspect wanted after stabbing at N.J. water park: Prosecutor
Are you thawing frozen food safely?
Overdose deaths on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
4 charged in deaths of 2 men killed in botched home robbery
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
More TOP STORIES News