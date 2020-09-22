St. Joseph's University grad dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation in Texas

Dr. Adeline Fagan, 28, was starting her second year of residency in Houston as an OB/GYN when she got sick in July.
According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, Fagan was mostly at the hospital delivering babies, but was doing a rotation in the ER and treating COVID-19 patients.
"It is with great sadness that we have learned of alumna Adeline Fagan's passing. Adeline, a 2014 Saint Joseph's graduate and OB/GYN resident-physician, lived her life as a Hawk with and for others," the post said.
Fagan was treated with several different respiratory therapies and drugs. She then decided to begin an experimental drug, according to her family.
Fagan experienced complications and was hooked up to oxygen machines for weeks.
READ MORE: US nears 200,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths just 6 months after pandemic gripped nation
"Before we could see if this new drug was effective, her lungs could no longer support her," said her family in an update on Sept. 19.
Fagan's family says they're unclear when and where she was exposed to the virus.
Fagan is originally from Syracuse, New York.