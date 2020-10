Steps for building resiliency in your life, and others

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Resilience is the ability to adapt during stressful situations.A recent survey by CIGNA shows 60% of Americans don't have high resilience.. and it's especially lacking in kids and young adults ages 11-23.Low resilience can lead to anxiety, low-self esteem and even poor health.So how do you build resilience?First, focus on what you can control, including healthy habits: You can eat healthier, exercise and take time to relax.Second, connect with community: Feelings of belonging can help, that includes within your own family.The CIGNA survey also found families who check in with each other are more resilient, as are kids who have a mentor in their life.Finally, think of strategies to embrace change and adapt to new circumstancesCheck out more from CIGNA's Mental Health Monday's series here