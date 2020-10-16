Steps for building resiliency in your life, and others

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Resilience is the ability to adapt during stressful situations.
A recent survey by CIGNA shows 60% of Americans don't have high resilience.. and it's especially lacking in kids and young adults ages 11-23.
Low resilience can lead to anxiety, low-self esteem and even poor health.
So how do you build resilience?
First, focus on what you can control, including healthy habits: You can eat healthier, exercise and take time to relax.
Second, connect with community: Feelings of belonging can help, that includes within your own family.
The CIGNA survey also found families who check in with each other are more resilient, as are kids who have a mentor in their life.
Finally, think of strategies to embrace change and adapt to new circumstances
