Study: Avocados can significantly suppress hunger

There's another reason to pack some avocado into your lunch.

A study finds that avocados can significantly suppress hunger and up meal satisfaction, in people who are dieting.

Researchers studied overweight and obese adults.

When their meals included avocados in place of refined carbohydrates, they felt satiated for up to six hours.

The avocados also limited the release of insulin, further reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The study, released in a paper titled "Using the Avocado to Test the Satiety Effects of a Fat-Fiber Combination in Place of Carbohydrate Energy in a Breakfast Meal in Overweight and Obese Men and Women: A Randomized Clinical Trial," was published in April in "Nutrients."
