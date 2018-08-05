HEALTHCHECK

Study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

A new study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana, and a large majority believe pot should be legal for recreational purposes.

That's according to a new Health Day-Harris Poll.

Researchers found nearly nine out of every ten adults believe that marijuana should be legalized for medical use, and 57-percent support the legalization of recreational marijuana.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckmedical marijuanamarijuana
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Research shows teen drivers take more risks with license
New study finds city living may not be good for your heart
Consumer Reports: Avoiding healthy food overload
Couple finds love at the Transplant Games
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Research shows teen drivers take more risks with license
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
New study finds city living may not be good for your heart
Consumer Reports: Avoiding healthy food overload
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party
Police investigate triple shooting in Germantown
Man critical after being shot in Kensington
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
3 hospitalized after collision in North Philadelphia
Show More
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Brian Dawkins inducted into the Hall of Fame
Man dies after being shot 5 times in Olney
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Pilot survives rough landing in Burlington County
More News