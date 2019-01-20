Study shows 23-percent of antibiotics are improperly prescribed

A recent study shows that one in four U.S. antibiotics may be improperly prescribed.
The analysis was published in the journal BMJ.
Researchers found that 23-percent of antibiotics prescribed in the year 2016 were "inappropriate" use of the medications.
The three conditions that most commonly led to inaccurate prescriptions were colds, coughs and chest infections.
