Study: So-called toddler drinks not necessary

So-called 'toddler drinks' are a growing part of the beverage market for kids, but experts say their labels may be misleading parents.A study in the journal Preventive Medicine says the drinks don't offer and advantage over whole milk and a nutritionally balanced diet.Toddler drinks are marketed for children 9 to 36 months who are transitioning from breast or formula feeding to solid foods.But the study found most are made of powdered milk, corn syrups or similar sweeteners, and vegetable oil.Dr. Richard So of Cleveland Clinic Children's said, "It has to do with having the right choices. Ideally, we want twenty ounces of dairy per day. You actually want to eat four different colors of fruits and vegetables per day - that's a good way to do it as we eat the colors of the rainbow."Doctors admit mealtime can be a challenge if toddlers become picky eaters.But if parents try to make new foods fun, and get kids involved in making their meals and snacks, it can be easier.----------