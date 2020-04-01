Two additional testing sites open in New Jersey in Camden and Mercer counties

You will need a recommendation from your primary care physician to be tested at a site in your county

You must be showing symptoms

You need to make an appointment to be tested

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey leaders said they're working as quickly as possible to set up more testing sites while dealing with a shortage of test kits.A drive-thru testing site in Mercer County at the Quaker Bridge Mall will open Wednesday for county residents weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The other site opening Wednesday is at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden where residents will be able to drive or walk up.This site will also be open weekdays, but from noon until 4 p.m. through April 15th, according to county officials."This is great news for the residents of Camden. Testing locations, which require you to drive through, can be difficult to access for those who do not have a car," said Kevin O'Dowd, JD, Co-President/CEO of Cooper.Officials said there are big things to remember for testing:Local health departments recommend people who have mild symptoms to stay at home.If you have severe symptoms - a fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath, and cough - then officials say to call your health care provider.If you don't have a health care provider or any insurance, call your local health department.If you do not have a health care provider, call your local health department. In New Jersey, call the 24/7 COVID-19 public call center at 1-800-962-1253.(In Pennsylvania, call the PA Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health and in Delaware, call the Division of Public Health at 1-866-408-1899.)"Let's break the back of the virus and then we can responsibly look at how we get back on our feet. We're going to win this, I'm just not sure how soon that's going to be," said Gov. Phil Murphy.Murphy said so far there are at least 26 testing sites in the state and that list continues to grow.