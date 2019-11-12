WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Tone your arms - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Shoshana has an engaging workout to tone your upper body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
rothman
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Record Cold Late Tuesday Through Wednesday
Petroleum leak from Sunoco pumping station prompts investigation
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Message in a bottle gets reply 9 years later
Police search for brazen gunman who killed a man in Logan
Archbishop Carroll celebrates life of student killed in hiking incident
Show More
Bear Creek set to open for season Friday
5 suspects sought after women attacked in Center City
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
Friend devastated after Porsche crash leaves 2 dead in Toms River
Gun violence involving children plaguing Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News