Society

Philly families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of food-insecure families in Philadelphia will benefit from meal kits thanks to former first lady Michelle Obama and the nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

She made the announcement on her Twitter feed on Tuesday.

"I'm excited to announce that Philadelphia will be our next partner city for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews!," said Obama via Twitter. "We'll be distributing healthy meal kits to families soon, and with your support, we can reach even more families in need."



Next month, Philabundance will help distribute the 5,000 "Pass the Love" meal kits, which include recipes and ingredients.

"The 'Pass the Love' campaign could not come at a better time. It is especially urgent now, because of the impact the pandemic has had on both the availability and quality of food for so many in the Philadelphia region-especially children," Loree D. Jones, CEO of Philabundance, said in a press release. "Thanks to the Partnership for a Healthier America and their new campaign with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Philabundance can help spread the joy of food and cooking to families around the Philadelphia region."

In addition, PHA also announced a partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP will evaluate the impact of the 'Pass the Love' campaign in uplifting food-insecure families, teaching new cooking skills, and fostering healthier habits. Through focus groups, surveys, and interviews, CHOP will look at how the program impacts the ease and enjoyment of cooking at home for participating families in select partner cities.

Online: WafflesAndMochi.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiafoodphilabundancemichelle obamanonprofitfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News