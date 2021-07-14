Philly families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign

She made the announcement on her Twitter feed on Tuesday.
"I'm excited to announce that Philadelphia will be our next partner city for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews!," said Obama via Twitter. "We'll be distributing healthy meal kits to families soon, and with your support, we can reach even more families in need."
I'm excited to announce that Philadelphia will be our next partner city for our Pass the Love campaign with @PHAnews! We’ll be distributing healthy meal kits to families soon, and with your support, we can reach even more families in need. Donate at https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK. pic.twitter.com/vVEugZL1Io— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 13, 2021
Next month, Philabundance will help distribute the 5,000 "Pass the Love" meal kits, which include recipes and ingredients.
"The 'Pass the Love' campaign could not come at a better time. It is especially urgent now, because of the impact the pandemic has had on both the availability and quality of food for so many in the Philadelphia region-especially children," Loree D. Jones, CEO of Philabundance, said in a press release. "Thanks to the Partnership for a Healthier America and their new campaign with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Philabundance can help spread the joy of food and cooking to families around the Philadelphia region."
In addition, PHA also announced a partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP will evaluate the impact of the 'Pass the Love' campaign in uplifting food-insecure families, teaching new cooking skills, and fostering healthier habits. Through focus groups, surveys, and interviews, CHOP will look at how the program impacts the ease and enjoyment of cooking at home for participating families in select partner cities.
Online: WafflesAndMochi.org.