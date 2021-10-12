Delaware woman receives gift of sound through HearingLife campaign

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware woman received the gift of sound Tuesday.
Sharon Taylor has been dealing with hearing loss and the struggles that come with it her entire life.
In recent years, she sought the help of hearing aids to improve her quality of life. That, too, turned out to be a struggle.
But that all changed when Taylor was fitted for a free hearing aid through HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing.
"I know it's going to be a lot better because I'm only 10% in one ear and 30% in the other, so anything will be better than nothing," she said.
Taylor was nominated for the free devices by the team of audiologists she works with at HearingLife.
Without the program, the hearing aids would have cost more than $7,000.
