Philly councilwoman, interfaith leaders arrested during protest over school funding

By
Philly councilwoman, interfaith leaders arrested during protest

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym and several interfaith leaders were arrested in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday during a protest over school funding.

Video from Gym's Twitter account shows her being taken away in handcuffs outside the Senate chambers.



Gym traveled to the Pennsylvania State Capitol with a number of representatives from Power Interfaith to demand leaders spend the $10 billion budget surplus on public schools.

Gym shared this update in the video below after being released.



Action News spoke to Gym Wednesday night. She says this was their chance to turn up the heat on Harrisburg.

"We are attentive, we are watching, and we want to see this money go towards the rescue that our kids both need and deserve," she said.

Gym and other interfaith leaders were charged with criminal trespassing.
