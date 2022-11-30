Helen Gym announces she's running for Mayor of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym has announced she's running for mayor.

Gym, a Democrat, made the announcement Wednesday at William Way Community Center.

"We will save this City and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives. With your help, it's time to elect a real fighter to protect the city we call home. And that's why I'm announcing my run for Mayor of Philadelphia," she said.

Gym, who was first seated on City Council in 2016, stepped down Tuesday so she could run for office.

The City Charter requires any elected official seeking a different office to resign from the one they currently hold.

Gym joins a growing list of candidates vying to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney.

Other candidates include Allan Domb, Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Rebecca Rynhart, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Jeff Brown.