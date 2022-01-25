Donate to help families of 12 people, including 9 children, killed in Fairmount fire

The Philadelphia Television and Radio Community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by the tragedy.
If you have the means, we ask that you kindly make a donation through the following verified GoFundMe account:
LINK: Funeral expenses for 12 lost in PA house fire
A GoFundMe was created to support the families affected by the tragedy.
The victims of the fire were:
- Rosalee McDonald, 33
- Virginia Thomas, 30
- Quinsha White 18
- Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16
- Destiny McDonald, 15
- Shaniece Wayne, 10
- Dekwan Robinson, 8
- Natasha Wayne, 7
- J'Kwon Robinson, 5
- Janiyah Roberts, 4
- Taniesha Robinson, 3
- Tiffany Robinson, 2