Donate to help families of 12 people, including 9 children, killed in Fairmount fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On January 5, a devastating apartment fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12 people, including nine children.

The Philadelphia Television and Radio Community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by the tragedy.

If you have the means, we ask that you kindly make a donation through the following verified GoFundMe account:

LINK: Funeral expenses for 12 lost in PA house fire



The victims of the fire were:

  • Rosalee McDonald, 33
  • Virginia Thomas, 30
  • Quinsha White 18
  • Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16
  • Destiny McDonald, 15
  • Shaniece Wayne, 10
  • Dekwan Robinson, 8
  • Natasha Wayne, 7
  • J'Kwon Robinson, 5
  • Janiyah Roberts, 4
  • Taniesha Robinson, 3
  • Tiffany Robinson, 2


