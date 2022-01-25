Donate to help families of 12 people, including 9 children, killed in Fairmount fire

A GoFundMe was created to support the families affected by the tragedy. https://t.co/wNdrr4kadd pic.twitter.com/fZfzdcJOSz — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 25, 2022

Rosalee McDonald, 33

Virginia Thomas, 30

Quinsha White 18

Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16

Destiny McDonald, 15

Shaniece Wayne, 10

Dekwan Robinson, 8

Natasha Wayne, 7

J'Kwon Robinson, 5

Janiyah Roberts, 4

Taniesha Robinson, 3

Tiffany Robinson, 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On January 5, a devastating apartment fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12 people, including nine children.The Philadelphia Television and Radio Community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by the tragedy.If you have the means, we ask that you kindly make a donation through the following verified GoFundMe account:The victims of the fire were: