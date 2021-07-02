Henry Winkler joins Disney+ series 'Monsters at Work'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10848476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Billy Crystal and John Goodman talk about reprising their iconic characters for the new Disney+ series, "Monsters at Work."

Henry Winkler is a real monster... and we mean that in the nicest way possible. The actor is part of the ensemble cast of the new Disney+ series based on "Monsters, Inc."The mega-hit movie came out 20 years ago and was followed by a prequel, "Monsters University." Now, our animated monsters are getting what you might call their own workplace comedy, appropriately called "Monsters at Work."Winkler voices "Fritz," a monster that a producer descibed to the actor as fuzzy, cuddly and blue.Fritz works with a dedicated team of mechanics on the show."Here's what I love: they let you improvise. And if it works for the show, they leave it in," Winkler said. "My character was going on vacation and I just sang, 'I'm going to the Caribbean with snow in my past,' and it's in!"Winkler says this series comes at a time when kids have had to deal with the pandemic, plus, even if they didn't understand it, a divisive time for people and politics."It seeps in like a corroding molasses," the actor said. "What we do with 'Monsters at Work' is we make them laugh and we embrace them."