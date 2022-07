EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The annual Heritage Day celebration in Easton, Northampton County turned chaotic when gunfire erupted in the crowd on Sunday.The shooting happened in the 200 block of Northampton Street at about 9:45 p.m.Police believe the shooter was high school-aged.The shooting victim and those around him refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.They believe the victim and the shooter were part of a larger group involved in a disturbance several blocks away before the gunfire began.Police are asking anyone with video from the scene to contact them.