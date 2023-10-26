Herr's chips officially kicks off 3rd annual 'Flavored By Philly' contest

It's Back by popular demand. Herrs officially kicked off the third annual "Flavored By Philly" contest.

The Pennsylvania-based snack company is focusing on local, small businesses that infuse the Philadelphia area with culinary character.

You can submit your compelling chip flavor ideas, now through November 14.

The latest winner, as we reported in the summer, was Corropolese Bakery Tomato Pie chip. There are cash prizes for the business, and whoever submits the winning flavor pitch.