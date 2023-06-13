Herr's 2nd "Flavored by Philly" contest features foods from 3 popular local restaurants

The contenders for Herr's limited edition "Local Eats" contest are: John's Roast Pork, Corropolese Bakery and Mike's Korean BBQ.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Herr's is once again hosting its "Flavored By Philly" contest.

This time, three local restaurants are getting a chance to capture their signature dishes in potato chip form.

The contenders in this limited edition "Local Eats" contest are: John's Roast Pork, Corropolese Bakery's tomato pie and Mike's Korean BBQ wings.

The bags hit store shelves on Tuesday, June 13.

Action News caught up with the second and third generation members of the famous Chester County-based Herr's snack family at Mike's BBQ in South Philadelphia.

"We think Mike's has some of the best tasting BBQ, in our opinion," says Ed Herr, the Chairman and CEO of Herr's. "We made a chip that takes just like it."

Mike's BBQ owner Mike Strauss was impressed with how they captured the flavor of his wings as chips.

"They knocked it out of the park," he said. "We did a smoked Korean wing, and the chip is very tasty. I have to warn you: it's very addictive. Absolutely amazing!"

Corropolese Bakery in Norristown has been making their famous tomato pie since 1924. Their chips feature the flavors of their sweet tomato sauce and Pecorino Romano cheese.

John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia won a James Beard Award for their iconic sandwich in 2006. You can taste every single ingredient of that sandwich in one chip.

Voting for your favorite "Local Eats" Philly flavor goes through August 8th.

The person who nominated the winner gets a $5,000 prize and the small business gets $10,000.

There were nearly 1,500 submissions for this contest, with flavors including pierogi and cannoli.

to cast your vote, CLICK HERE.